Watch: Notre Dame defense forces fumble in end zone vs Oklahoma State

The Irish just had made the first big mistake of the game, when running back Logan Diggs was held up and the Oklahoma State defense was able to rip the ball away. The first turnover of the game was huge and immediately the OSU offense started to move the ball down the field.

On a first-and-goal from the five-yard line Brenna Presley took a jet sweep that looked like he was going to find the end zone, then linebacker Drew White made a massive play. He forced a fumble which defensive back Ramon Henderson fell on in the end zone to keep the Cowboy lead at just 3-points. A massive play to keep the Irish within just one score of the Cowboy’s at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.