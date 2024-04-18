Watch Notre Dame conduct draft for 2024 Blue Gold Game

This Saturday will mark the most exciting day for Notre Dame football since the 2023 season ended with a win in the Sun Bowl. The Blue Gold Game that has concluded spring practices for nearly a century will take place at Notre Dame Stadium.

Since Marcus Freeman took over as coach, it has been customary to live stream the draft for that game. In case you missed it live, the whole thing is available here:

Hopefully from this, you can determine which side you would like to root for. It really doesn’t matter though because everyone is on the same team at the end of the day. The important thing is to provide the fans who come out a great competition and not get injured.

Most importantly for us at Fighting Irish Wire, we will be on site at Notre Dame Stadium to cover this yearly program tradition. We can’t wait to do so.

