WATCH: Nick Saban doesn’t know if Alabama wins 2021 National Title regardless of injuries

The 2021 National Championship game came to a screeching halt when Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver, Jameson Williams, went down with a torn ACL. The Crimson Tide had already lost their other starting receiver, John Metchie III, against Georgia the first go around in the SEC championship. For a team that already leaned heavily on these two receivers, it was the blow they couldn’t afford.

This is on top of losing both starting corners in the postseason as well. Coach Saban recognizes that losing all of these guys is almost impossible to overcome no matter who you are, but he wanted to make sure Georgia got the credit they deserved.

ESPN’s Marty Smith sat down with Nick Saban and told him that he thought without the injuries there would have been a different outcome to which Saban said, “I don’t know if we would have had a different outcome. Georgia had a really, really good team. It’s hard to beat the same team twice, especially when they’re a really good team.”

Don’t mince Saban’s words though, he is coming for it all in 2022.

Nick Saban on whether Bama's injuries played a role in the national championship: "I don't know if we would've had a different outcome." 👀 pic.twitter.com/gSBKV3iu3p — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 17, 2022

