WATCH: Nick Bosa sacks Tua Tagovailoa on 3rd down

Nick Bosa wasn’t much of a factor in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. He came up with his first sack of the day in a big spot though early in the second quarter. Miami threw it on a third-and-1 and tried blocking Bosa with a couple of running backs. It didn’t work and the star DE got home for sack No. 12.5 on the season. He has at least one in six consecutive games.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire