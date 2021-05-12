How to watch NFL schedule release show

The 2021 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on Wednesday, May 12 at 8:00 PM ET on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.

NFL Network’s coverage is highlighted by Schedule Release ’21 Presented by Verizon at 8:00 PM ET, a three-hour show that breaks down the 2021 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games.

The NFL GameDay Morning crew anchors Schedule Release ’21, with 2021 Sports Emmy nominee Rich Eisen joined by analysts Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin and Steve Mariucci from inside SoFi Stadium – site of Super Bowl LVI – along with Colleen Wolfe.

Schedule Release ’21 features live on-location reports from Mike Giardi (Gillette Stadium), Aditi Kinkhabwala (Heinz Field), Kim Jones (MetLife Stadium), Jane Slater (The Star) and Mike Yam (Levi’s Stadium).

Additional coverage on Schedule Release ’21 is provided by Cynthia Frelund and Joe Thomas, along with Kimmi Chex offering a Fantasy perspective on the 2021 NFL schedule.

https://twitter.com/NFLprguy/status/1392141942331514882?s=20