How to watch the NFL Draft

(WHTM) – The 2024 NFL Draft is here and there are 257 picks waiting to be made.

The draft will begin on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. The full draft schedule is as follows:

Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at noon ET

The draft will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.

For those watching at home, here’s where to catch the action:

When: April 25 – April 27

Where: Detroit, Michigan

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV

The current Round 1 draft order is as follows:

The inaugural NFL Draft was in 1936 at Philadelphia’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel. There were only 90 players for teams to choose from and of the 81 players chosen, only 24 ever played in the NFL.

The event was first televised in 1980. The draft expanded to a three-day format in 2010.

The 2024 Draft marks the first time the NFL Draft has been held in Detroit, Michigan. The Draft has been held in New York City 57 times, the most of any other city. The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled to be at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

