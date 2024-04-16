How to watch the NFL Draft
(WHTM) – The 2024 NFL Draft is here and there are 257 picks waiting to be made.
The draft will begin on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. The full draft schedule is as follows:
Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at noon ET
The draft will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.
For those watching at home, here’s where to catch the action:
When: April 25 – April 27
Where: Detroit, Michigan
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Streaming: ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV
The current Round 1 draft order is as follows:
1. Chicago (from Carolina)
2. Washington
3. New England
4. Arizona
7. Tennessee
8. Atlanta
9. Chicago
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota
12. Denver
13. Las Vegas
14. New Orleans
15. Indianapolis
16. Seattle
17. Jacksonville
18. Cincinnati
19. Los Angeles Rams
20. Pittsburgh
21. Miami
22. Philadelphia
24. Dallas
25. Green Bay
26. Tampa Bay
27. Arizona (from Houston)
28. Buffalo
29. Detroit
30. Baltimore
31. San Francisco
32. Kansas City
The inaugural NFL Draft was in 1936 at Philadelphia’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel. There were only 90 players for teams to choose from and of the 81 players chosen, only 24 ever played in the NFL.
The event was first televised in 1980. The draft expanded to a three-day format in 2010.
The 2024 Draft marks the first time the NFL Draft has been held in Detroit, Michigan. The Draft has been held in New York City 57 times, the most of any other city. The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled to be at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
