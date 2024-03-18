WATCH: NCAA Tournament committee chair talks Michigan State basketball

Michigan State basketball has earned their 26th straight NCAA Tournament bid, earning a No. 9 seed in the west region. After a lackluster 19-14 regular season record, the Spartans had some worries about their potential fate in regards to the tournament, but the team graciously heard their name called on selection Sunday.

With their record, a lot of controversy has sparked around the Spartans, and more specifically how high the team was ranked by the committee.

The NCAA Tournament selection committee chair Charles McClelland explained MSU’s bid to CBS:

NCAA Tournament selection chair Charles McClelland explains why Michigan State earned a spot in this year's tournament ⬇️@MattNorlander pic.twitter.com/M5KVReeRWS — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 17, 2024

