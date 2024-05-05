WATCH: Monster trucks, dirt bikes, thrill Moline crowds

Monster Trucks and dirt bikes thrilled the crowds on Saturday, when – to the delight of hundreds of fans – the vehicles raced, roared, soared and otherwise showed off for two Monster Jam shows at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK.

Watch the action in the videos!

Among the drivers was Ashley Sanford, who tames the mighty Megalodon truck. Of her shark-themed behemoth, she told Our Quad Cities News “I know for me, Megalodon is just such a beautiful fit. I am a beach girl. I’m a southern California girl. I grew up just being absolutely entranced by sharks. We celebrate Shark Week in my house; blue is my favorite color, the list just goes on.”

