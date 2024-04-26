WATCH: The moment J.J. McCarthy was selected by the Minnesota Vikings

He was easily the most polarizing player available in the 2024 NFL draft, despite being a winner at every level.

Former Michigan football quarterback J.J. McCarthy has won everywhere he’s gone. As a starter in high school, he won a state championship with Nazareth (Ill.) Academy. He won a national championship after transferring to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. And he made two College Football Playoff appearances as a starter (three overall) and won a national championship in his junior year with the Wolverines.

Now McCarthy is the highest-selected quarterback in Michigan Wolverines history.

Despite Ann Arbor being just down the road from Detroit, where the 2024 NFL draft was held, McCarthy held a private draft party in Belleville in lieu of going to the big event. Here is the moment he was selected at No. 10 overall by the Vikings.

The Vikings take Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy at No. 10 overall and over 4.5 QBs in the first round cashes ✅pic.twitter.com/xwPGP179fD — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 26, 2024

Certainly, Michigan football fans are happy for McCarthy, but those who are local and fans of the Detroit Lions will not be happy to have to face him twice a year as he’s now an interdivisional opponent in the NFC North.

Update: here’s the behind the scenes look.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire