Watch: Micah Parsons faces off with a professional Sumo wrestler

Micah Parsons was in Japan with the Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and took his best shot at Sumo wresting, facing off with a professional.

Micah Parsons went 1v1 with a sumo wrestler



This Tokyo trip is WILD. pic.twitter.com/Fl2hkCHW9g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2024

Parsons struggled to move his opponent in their first matchup promoting Stroud to do a too-small and cradle-the-baby celebration with the wrestler.

Parsons figured it out on his second try moving his opponent out of the ring and flexing afterwards.

Parsons and Stroud have been busy in the offseason also hosting an NFL draft selection show for Bleacher Report. Parsons himself was seen earlier testing his limits against other combat athletes trying to take punches from a professional boxer.

The pair were at a baseball game in Japan where they threw out the first pitch for the Tokyo Giants.