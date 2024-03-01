Watch: Massive alligator lunges at golfers along cart path in Florida

A golf cart driver got the shock of a lifetime when he almost ran over an alligator that instantly expressed its displeasure over the encounter.

A homeowner in the community caught the whole thing on video.

Denise Prues had spotted the alligator walking between two homes toward a pond behind the houses when the encounter took place.

Alligators are no strangers to Florida and have often been spotted in swimming pools and even on porches.

In February 2023, an 85-year-old woman on Florida’s East Coast was killed by an alligator that attacked her and her dog from a community pond not that different from the recent encounter.

Prues heard a noise in her side yard before she spotted an alligator Feb. 16 walking between two homes in Ave Maria, which is near Fort Myers, heading toward a pond behind the homes.

Between the homes and the pond was a path used by golf carts.

One driver apparently never spotted the alligator.

The second wasn’t so lucky.

The video shows the gator picking up speed as it neared the path, right in front of the golf cart. The driver quickly swerved to miss the alligator, which lunged at the cart.

Prues could be heard behind the camera saying, “Oh my god!”

Cheeky? Responses to gator and golf cart video, even from UK

“Heart-stopping moment alligator lunges toward cart on Florida golf course leaving driver heading for a pond as he veers off path,” was the United Kingdom’s Daily Mail’s headline.

“The alligator can be seen cheekily running up to the cart, before taking a snap dangerously close to the passenger as the vehicle makes its way past the stretch of water.”

“Ah, Florida. The land of freedom, tropical vibes … and alligators who won’t hesitate to take a chomp out of you,” said the Daily Caller.

Living with alligators in Florida

Although the exact alligator population is unknown, the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission estimates there are about 1.3 million alligators of every size in Florida.

Alligators can be found in all 67 counties in Florida.

Alligators are opportunistic feeders and will eat any animal that is readily available. They prefer to go after prey they can overpower easily, the FWC said.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek