How to watch LSU gymnastics compete for a national title in Saturday’s Four on the Floor

For the second year in a row, LSU will compete in the Four on the Floor after taking home the top score in the NCAA semifinal session on Thursday.

Now, the Tigers will hope for a better result than last year as they seek their first national championship in program history. The No. 2 Tigers are the top remaining seed, and they’ll face off against No. 3 California, No. 4 Florida and No. 5 Utah for a shot at a national title.

This is LSU’s 10th appearance in the finals and third appearance in the Four on the Floor since the format came into existence in 2019.

Here’s what you need to know as LSU attempts to win its first national title on Saturday.

How to Watch

Date : Saturday, April 20

Location : Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Time : 3 p.m. CT

Live Stream : ABC (Additional coverage on ESPN+)

Live Stats: Click here

