Watch live as Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal team update ahead of Bayern Munich Champions League clash

Watch live as Mikel Arteta gives an Arsenal team update on Monday (8 April) ahead of the club’s clash with Bayern Munich Champions League clash.

While Bayern have endured a disappointing domestic campaign, Arsenal are in a three-way tussle for the Premier League title with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Martin Odegaard has insisted Arsenal do not fear in-form Harry Kane ahead of his hotly-anticipated north London return.

England captain Kane will almost certainly get a hostile reception at the Emirates Stadium during Tuesday evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg given his long association with fierce rivals Tottenham.

The 30-year-old has scored 38 goals in all competitions since swapping Spurs for Bavaria last summer and poses a serious threat to the Gunners’ aspirations of progressing in Europe.

“(He’s) a good player, of course, and I have played against him a few times and we know the quality he has in the box and he is also good in the link up,” said Arsenal skipper Odegaard.

“We are facing a good team on Tuesday.”