Watch: Michigan State introduces Jonathan Smith as new head football coach

Michigan State is ready to put 2023 in the rear-view, and it's getting a head start.

On Tuesday, the Spartans will officially welcome new head coach Jonathan Smith, who led the Oregon State Beavers to an 8-4 record after going 10-3 last season, the third double-digit win season in Beaver history.

The press conference will be aired live on Michigan State's athletics YouTube page, which you can watch at the top of the page at 12 p.m.

Smith, of course, will be taking over for Harlon Barnett, who served as the interim coach after Mel Tucker was fired with cause earlier this season.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 28

Time: Noon ET

Stream: Michigan State Spartans Athletics YouTube

Smith will be formally introduced Tuesday, Nov. 28 from Michigan State's campus in East Lansing.

Michigan State announced Smith's hiring Saturday.

Since then, Smith has talked to the media, but Tuesday will be the first time he interacts with the media in an official capacity as the Spartans head coach.

