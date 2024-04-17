How to watch Kevin Young’s BYU press conference

A screen shot from X of new BYU coach Kevin Young.

The Cougars got their guy, and they’re ready to show him off for the whole world to see.

BYU will hold a press conference Wednesday night to officially introduce Kevin Young as the school’s new men’s basketball head coach.

The 42-year-old Young is currently serving as associate head coach of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns. He is the 16th Cougars head coach in program history, replacing new Kentucky coach Mark Pope.

Wednesday’s event will be held at 7 p.m. MDT at the Marriott Center, but attendance will be limited to media and a few invited guests. Here’s how to tune in to hear what Young has to say about his new opportunity in Provo.

TV: BYUtv.

Streaming: BYUtv app or Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Radio: BYU Radio.