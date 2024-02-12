How to watch Kansas basketball play its Big 12 Conference road game against Texas Tech

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Monday with a Big 12 Conference game on the road against Texas Tech.

The Jayhawks (19-5, 7-4 in Big 12) are coming off of a home win against Baylor in a top 25 matchup. The Red Raiders (17-6, 6-4 in Big 12) are fresh off of a win at home against UCF. It’s the first time these two sides will play this season.

Here’s what fans should know so they can watch, stream and listen to the matchup:

How to watch Kansas basketball play against Texas Tech

When: 8 p.m. (CT) on Monday, Feb. 12

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Texas Tech basketball coach Grant McCasland talks with team during a timeout in a game against Baylor on Feb. 6, 2024, in Waco, Texas.

