Watch: Jay Bramblett flips the field for Notre Dame with huge punt

In this defensive back-and-forth battle with Notre Dame and Wisconsin, there have not been many offensive highlights. Yes, the Irish scored on a perfectly throw pass from Jack Coan to Kevin Austin but that’s the only score of the game so far at halftime.

How about the punter for the Irish Jay Bramblett. He blasted this punt 73-yards to completely flip the field for the Irish and put the Badgers in bad field position. It is plays like this that win games when both of the offenses are struggling. Take a look below at Bramblett’s massive punt right before the half.