Watch James Franklin race from Olu Fashanu’s to Chop Robinson’s first round NFL draft party

There is something to be said about the relationships James Franklin fosters with his players and their families. Faced with the likely possibility of having two of his players selected in the first round of the NFL draft, Franklin made sure he was there for both players and their special moments despite being an hour apart from each other.

Franklin attended the draft watch party for Fashanu, who was selected by the New York Jets with the no. 11 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. After celebrating with his top offensive lineman and relishing the moment with Fashanu’s family, Franklin had to hit the road to make it to another draft watch party for Chop Robinson, roughly an hour away. And he made it just in time for the call to come to Robinson from the Miami Dolphins with the no. 21 overall pick.

And cameras documented the whole experience for Frnaklin as he rushed from one draft party to the next without missing the big moments at either. It’s a pretty cool video package that is worth a few minutes of your time. You can check it out below.

