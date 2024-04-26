Penn State OT Olu Fashanu drafted by Jets with no. 11 overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu is officially heading off to the NFL. The New York Jets selected Fashanu with the no. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday night in Detroit, Michigan.

Fashanu was a part of Penn State’s Class of 2020 and committed to the Nittany Lions in the summer of 2019 out of his home state of Maryland. Fashanu committed to Penn State prior to visits to Florida and Michigan, which he canceled immediately after committing. He did not play for the Nittany Lions during the COVID-impacted 2020 season but did appear in nine games during the 2021 season. His first start came in the 2022 Outback Bowl against Arkansas, and he took over a starting role at left tackle for the 2022 season.

It did not take long for Fashanu to build a solid reputation as a draft prospect. After earning second-team All-Big Ten honors during the 2022 season, Fashanu made the surprising decision to return to Penn State for the 2023 season rather than declare early for the NFL draft. Fashanu was projected to be a possible first-round draft pick in the 2023 draft if he entered, and his return for Penn State did nothing to diminish that outlook overall.

Fashanu finished his college football career earning first-team All-Big Ten in 2023 and the Big Ten’s award for the conference’s top offensive lineman (Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year). He was also a consensus All-American for the 2023 season.

