Watch: Jameis Winston meets unamused Sean Payton after bizarre TD pass

Yeah, that probably isn’t going to fly with Sean Payton. Jameis Winston found good results with a bad process in his second touchdown pass against the New England Patriots; he lobbed the ball into the end zone while being taken to the ground, sending it on a high arc towards Marquez Callaway.

It’s the exact kind of play that’s burnt him before. He was intercepted twice last week on similar errant throws. Fortunately there was a defensive holding call on New England to make this a free play, but it’s still the reckless decision that Payton has spent months trying to coach him out of. Let’s hope they enjoyed a productive sideline conversation.

FOX Sports sideline reporter Shannon Spake quoted Payton as telling her before halftime, “Well we were fortunate on that one.”