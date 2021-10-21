WATCH: What Indiana head coach Tom Allen said about Ohio State leading up to the game

It’s game week again around the Ohio State football program. That means we’re back on our normal weekly previews and some of that involves what’s coming in from the opponent.

We always like to keep an eye on what the opposing coach says in previewing the Buckeyes and it can be fun to listen to what Indiana head coach Tom Allen says because he can be brutally honest. Don’t believe us? Remember when he called J.T. Barrett an inaccurate quarterback (we are paraphrasing)?

Allen got his first look at Ohio State in film study after the Hoosiers’ loss to Michigan State last week, then met with the media early in the week to talk about his team and what he sees from the Buckeyes.

If you haven’t heard his preview of the game from Monday, we’ve got it for you thanks to YouTube channel of “The Daily Hoosier.” Click on the below and listen to Allen talk about how dangerous the Ohio State offense is, how he hopes to limit the explosive plays from the wide receiver position, the benefit of playing at home against the youth of OSU, and more.

Ohio State travels to Bloomington to take on Indiana in a prime-time affair at 7:30 p.m EDT Saturday night. ABC has the broadcast and the call.

