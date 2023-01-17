Watch Hornets broadcast go crazy over Jayson Tatum's final 3-pointer Monday

WATCH: Hornets broadcast goes crazy over Tatum's final 3-pointer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum completely took over Monday afternoon's road game against the Charlotte Hornets with 18 fourth-quarter points in a 130-118 win.

Tatum had 48 points in the final minute of the game and wanted to hit the 50-point mark. He dribbled down the left sideline, stopped at the 3-point line, pump faked LaMelo Ball into the air and nailed a 3-pointer to reach 51 points.

The Hornets broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast had an amazing reaction to Tatum's final shot. Check it out in the video below:

"Good golly."

Tatum's 51 points came on 15-of-23 shooting, including a 7-of-12 mark from 3-point range. He also went 14-of-14 from the free throw line.

It was the fifth 50-point game of Tatum's career, moving him past Hall of Famer and Celtics legend Larry Bird for the most in team history. That's quite impressive, especially when you consider Tatum is just 24 years old.

Tatum is in the middle of an MVP-caliber season for the Celtics, who enter Tuesday with an NBA-best 33-12 record.