WATCH: Highlights from Wisconsin’s needed win over Iowa

The Badgers got a much-needed win on Wednesday night, as Wisconsin took down Iowa 64-52 in front of a packed Kohl Center crowd.

The win improved Wisconsin to 8-9 in the Big Ten and 16-11 overall. The Badgers have three regular-season games left to build up their resume heading into the Big Ten tournament.

Freshman guard Connor Essegian once again led the way offensively, finishing with 17 points on 5-13 from the field. It was a tough shooting night all around, as Iowa went a combined 3-28 from distance in the loss. Here is a look at the best plays from a Wisconsin win that keeps them in the hunt:

Highlights from last night's win! 👏@CEssegian scored 17 points and @tjwahl01 posted a double-double (11 points, 14 rebounds) pic.twitter.com/1J0pFydV0P — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 23, 2023

