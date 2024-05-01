Watch highlights of Tyler Davis, the Rams’ new run-stuffing DT

The Los Angeles Rams had one of the smallest defensive lines in football last season, boasting just one player over 300 pounds. There was a clear effort to improve up front in the draft this year, especially after Aaron Donald retired.

After selecting Braden Fiske in Round 2, the Rams then added Clemson’s Tyler Davis in the sixth round at No. 196 overall. Davis is more of a run-stuffer than he is a pass rusher, but that’s not a problem because he’s darn good at wrapping up ball carriers and stopping them at the line of scrimmage.

Davis was one of the best run defenders in college football last season, recording a 90.8 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus – fourth-best among all defensive tackles. To get a sense of just how good Davis is up front, take a look at some of his highlights from Clemson.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire