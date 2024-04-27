Rams select Clemson DT Tyler Davis with 196th pick

The Rams’ strategy of beefing up the defensive front continued in Round 6 with the selection of Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis. It’s the second time they’ve selected a defensive tackle in this draft and the fourth front-seven player they’ve taken, doing everything they can to solidify the D-line without Aaron Donald.

Davis is 6-foot-2 and 301 pounds, fitting well at defensive tackle in the Rams’ 3-4 scheme. He brings some much-needed size to the table for a team that’s a bit small up front – something that showed at times last season.

While he may not be a great pass rusher, he is a stout run defender. He was so productive that he earned All-ACC honors four times in college (three first-team, one second-team), finishing his career with 155 tackles and 29.5 tackles for a loss. He also had 16 sacks, though he had only a half-sack in 2023.

