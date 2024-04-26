Watch highlights of new Rams edge rusher Jared Verse

Jared Verse was viewed as one of the best defenders in the 2024 draft class, and the Los Angeles Rams got him with the 19th overall pick. The Florida State edge rusher is a relentless player on defense and someone who knows how to disrupt opposing offenses, whether it’s by pressuring the quarterback or blowing up running backs in the backfield.

It’s why he was expected to be a first-round pick in 2023 before he chose to return to Florida State for one more year. He had yet another fantastic season last year, recording nine sacks for the second straight season and adding 12.5 tackles for a loss.

It’s easy to see what made the Rams covet Verse in the draft this year when watching his highlights with the Seminoles, which we’ve compiled here. Check out two highlight reels from his last two seasons, showing exactly what type of player the Rams are getting with their first-round pick.

2023 highlights

2022 highlights

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire