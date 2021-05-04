Watch: Highlights of new Packers RB Kylin Hill

The 2019 season was a special one for Green Bay Packers’ seventh-round pick Kylin Hill.

The Mississippi State running back rushed for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging a conference-high 103.8 rushing yards per game, helping him earn second-team All-SEC honors.

Hill played in just three games in 2020, but the Packers saw enough during his breakout 2019 season to make him the 256th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Burst. Elusiveness. Power. Pass-catching ability. There’s a lot to like from Hill’s game.

Here’s a good look at all the big plays Hill created for the Bulldogs in 2019:

