WATCH: Highlights of Dolphins 6th-round draft pick Patrick McMorris

The Miami Dolphins entered the 2024 NFL draft without much safety depth on the roster. While they have a rising star in Jevon Holland and signed former Pro Bowler Jordan Poyer to start alongside him, the only other safety on the roster last week was Elijah Campbell, a career backup and special teamer.

So the team amended those issues by picking former San Diego State and Cal safety Patrick McMorris in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

McMorris, a two-time All-Mountain West selection during his time at SDSU, finished his collegiate career with 11 tackles for loss, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 252 tackles.

“[McMorris] was a player that the coaching staff and scouts have kind of identified, focusing on,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Saturday. “So they were blowing up Mike [McDaniel] and I here before that pick like, ‘Get this guy. Get this guy.’ And they appreciate how he’s a smart player, he’s competitive, and plays hard.”

Those qualities show up on his highlights:

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire