WATCH: Highlights from the CU Buffs’ Spring Showcase

The Colorado Buffaloes concluded a little less than one month of spring practices with their annual showcase scrimmage on Saturday at Folsom Field. While both the offense and defense kept it pretty vanilla in terms of their schemes and game plans, it was refreshing to get a first look at a Colorado team that saw significant changes during the offseason. Plus, Ralphie VI’s first run of 2022 was an added bonus for the nearly 2,000 Buff fans in attendance.

Check out some of the best highlights from the day:

Brendon Lewis completes a pass under pressure to RJ Sneed

Montana Lemonius-Craig completes a trick play pass to Jack Hestera

Charlie Offerdahl reels in a pass for his second touchdown of the day

Alvin Williams forces a fumble

Brendon Lewis flicks a quick TD pass on the move to Michael Harrison

