WATCH: Highlights from the CU Buffs’ Spring Showcase
The Colorado Buffaloes concluded a little less than one month of spring practices with their annual showcase scrimmage on Saturday at Folsom Field. While both the offense and defense kept it pretty vanilla in terms of their schemes and game plans, it was refreshing to get a first look at a Colorado team that saw significant changes during the offseason. Plus, Ralphie VI’s first run of 2022 was an added bonus for the nearly 2,000 Buff fans in attendance.
Check out some of the best highlights from the day:
Brendon Lewis completes a pass under pressure to RJ Sneed
.@brendonlewis123 🤝 @Rjsneed2 pic.twitter.com/WJUW7NVMWz
— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) April 23, 2022
Montana Lemonius-Craig completes a trick play pass to Jack Hestera
Tricky 👀@Montana_L_Craig ➡️ @HesteraJack pic.twitter.com/woSJN4xqFO
— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) April 23, 2022
Charlie Offerdahl reels in a pass for his second touchdown of the day
2 trips to the end zone for @CharlesOfferda1 today 👀 pic.twitter.com/hRroyYylwR
— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) April 23, 2022
Alvin Williams forces a fumble
.@15Awill on the scene 💥 pic.twitter.com/pnSICH5lO6
— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) April 23, 2022
Brendon Lewis flicks a quick TD pass on the move to Michael Harrison
Mikey for 6 🙌@MikeyMHarrison x @brendonlewis123 #GoBuffs | #CUlture pic.twitter.com/K4WCp3CyQj
— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) April 24, 2022
