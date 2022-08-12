Watch Goran Dragic nail overtime, step-back, high-arc 3 game-winner for Slovenia

Italy v Slovenia - Basketball Test Match

Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic make Slovenia must-watch during EuroBasket.

In a friendly against Turkey in Istanbul (not Constantinople), Luka Doncic did his thing where he had 23 points, 10 boards and five assists in limited minutes.

Luka Doncic @luka7doncic 23 points 10 rebounds 5 assists in the prep game today for @fibawc Qualifiers. Slovenia tips off vs Estonia on August 25 #FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/HRr7EF7NG5 — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) August 12, 2022

By limited minutes, we’re talking he wasn’t out there in overtime between the teams. So new Chicago Bull Goran Dragic went from Robin to Batman and drained an insane OT game-winner.

Slovenia may not be able to beat Serbia, France, or the other EuroBasket favorites next month (although they should be in the mix), but with Luka and Goran, they will have some highlight every night.



