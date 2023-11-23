Watch: Georgia takes shot at Tennessee with victory highlight video
No. 1 Georgia reeled off its 28th-straight SEC win with a 38-10 victory over then No. 18 Tennessee last week, a conference record.
Both fan bases circled this year’s game on the calendar ahead of the season after the No. 3 Bulldogs and No. 1 Volunteers battled it out in Sanford Stadium a year ago. Georgia walked away with a 27-13 win and went on to secure another national championship.
Tennessee’s 2023 season didn’t live up to the hype ahead of this year’s matchup, and the Vols entered the game with a 7-3 record and just three conference wins.
Even though the Bulldogs were two-score favorites entering the matchup, plenty of banter among fanbases helped create a rowdy atmosphere in Neyland Stadium.
The Georgia football creative video team released its “Victory Highlights” on Tuesday, which includes a rendition of Tennessee’s famous fight song “Rocky Top”, heated remarks from Vols faithful and sound bites from UGA’s coaching staff.
🎬 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 | Game Eleven#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/cRr6p2lkUu
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 21, 2023
Tennessee fans will have to wait until 2024 if they want to see the Volunteers beat Georgia.