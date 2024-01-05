Watch: Georgia football signee Justin Williams records sack

Five-star Georgia football signee Justin Williams is the top linebacker in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Williams showed why in the Under Armour All-America Game. Williams recorded a nice sack to force a third-and-long in the premier high school all-star game.

Williams is ranked as the No. 2 player in Texas. He is expected to be the next great linebacker at the University of Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker is the No. 8 player in the class of 2024.

Williams runs track and has excellent speed. He matches his speed with effort in pursuit and has excellent range. The five-star prospect is a steady tackler and projects to be a 3-4 inside linebacker for Georgia’s defense.

Williams was high school teammates at Oak Ridge High School in Conroe, Texas, with four-star Georgia commitment Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. Jonah-Ajonye played alongside Justin Williams in the Under Armour All-America Bowl.

Team 🔥 with the sack. @Justinwilliamz4 got that DAWG in him. pic.twitter.com/CAnEnRHWYP — All-America Game (@UANextFootball) January 3, 2024

Justin Williams has a very bright future ahead at Georgia and will have a chance to compete for immediate playing time in Athens.

Three other future Bulldogs played in the Under Armour All-America Game. Cornerback Ellis Robinson, defensive back Demello Jones, and linebacker Chris Cole all participated.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire