Watch: Gary Payton II’s best mic’d up moments of the season

The Golden State Warriors season may be over, but that isn’t stopping the team from keeping its fanbase engaged as the playoffs begin to pick up speed. In the latest release from the Warriors social media team, they’ve treated fans to a ‘best of’ montage of Gary Payton II’s mic’d up moments from the 2023-24 season.

Payton II, 31, played in 44 games for Steve Kerr’s team this season due to multiple injuries limiting his availability. As such, he didn’t have the defensive impact many had hoped he would provide. Nevertheless, his all-action style of play continued to endear himself to the Warriors fanbase, as did his humorous personality.

It’s likely that we see Payton II again next season. He has a player option on his contract worth $9.1 million. Due to his lack of availability this season, it would make sense if he opted into that option in the hope of rebuilding his value ahead of next summer.

You can watch the best of Payton II’s mic’d up moments from this season by clicking on the embedded video above.

