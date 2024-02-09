Gary Payton II hints at potential return against Suns on Instagram

Gary Payton II has missed the Golden State Warriors last 16 games. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury which he sustained when playing the Orlando Magic on Jan. 2. He had only been back in the rotation for two games after overcoming a calf injury that had kept him out for a 13-game stretch in November and December.

However, it would appear the veteran wing is nearing a return. In fact, Payton II may have teased when his first game back will be by posting an image to Instagram. In the post, Payton II can be seen standing at halfcourt while playing against the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors are set to play Phoenix on Saturday (Feb. 10.)

Golden State has looked like a vastly improved team in recent weeks. Payton II’s return would help solidify the rotation and provide some additional defensive stability.

We will likely get an update regarding Payton II’s return ahead of the Suns game. However, it’s clear that he will be back on the floor sooner rather than later, and that will likely be welcomed news to the Warriors coaching staff.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire