WATCH: Former Vikings QB Kyle Sloter throws touchdown pass for Jaguars

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter was on an NFL field on Thursday night throwing passes in a different uniform.

What else is new?

The 28-year-old journeyman, now a Jacksonville Jaguar, is playing on his seventh NFL team, following a one-and-done run with the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL.

There has been some anticipation for his return after leading the Breakers to the USFL South Division championship and receiving All-USFL honors. It was also his first game back since he made the comment back in June about there not being “80 or 90 quarterbacks in the world” better than he is right now.

In the Hall of Fame Game preseason opener, he went 13-of-25 passing for 127 yards. And he also threw the Jaguars’ one and only touchdown

T O U C H D O W N@KyleSloter gets his first TD with the Jacksonville Jaguars ‼️ (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/x1SDxSQ8vO — USFL (@USFL) August 5, 2022

Sloter is currently competing with C.J. Beathard and Jake Luton for the lead backup duties behind Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. If anything, it’s a foot in the door for NFL stability.

List

3 tight ends Vikings could sign after Irv Smith Jr. injury

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire