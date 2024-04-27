WATCH: Falcons EDGE Bralen Trice’s top college highlights

The Falcons rounded out Day 2 of the 2024 NFL by taking a second straight defensive player. This time, they drafted Washington EDGE Bralen Trice with their third-round pick (No. 74 overall).

Trice didn’t play his freshman year, but was featured in six games in 2021 and accounted for 14 total tackles. He bested that total in 2022 and then again in 2024. He also posted a career-high in sacks and tackles for loss in 2022 — with nine and 12 respectively.

Check out Trice’s best college highlights, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below:

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire