Advertisement

Falcons rookie DL Ruke Orhorhoro has elite Relative Athletic Score

Matt Urben
·4 min read

Falcons fans may not know much about second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro, but the Clemson defensive lineman is an extremely versatile and athletic prospect. Atlanta gave up a third-round pick while acquiring a sixth-rounder from Arizona to move up for Orhorhoro.

He may not be the edge rusher that fans are desperate to see added, but head coach Raheem Morris believes a strong interior line can be just as effective in pressuring opposing quarterbacks.

Orhorhoro registered an elite Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.92. According to the metric’s creator, Kent Lee Platte, Orhorhoro’s score ranks 15th out of 1,808 defensive tackle prospects tested since 1987.

The Falcons made a similar move in last year’s draft, trading up to pick No. 38 to select athletic Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron. While that move received mixed reviews at the time, Bergeron has proved to be a solid starter at left guard.

Hopefully, this trade will produce similar results as the Falcons desperately need help along their defensive front. Orhorhoro recorded 17 hurries and five sacks for Clemson last season.

CB: Cooper DeJean (Iowa)

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

EDGE: Chris Braswell (Alabama)

© John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DB: Tyler Nubin (Minnesota)

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR: Adonai Mitchell (Texas)

© Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

EDGE: Adisa Isaac (Penn State)

© David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL: Johnny Newton (Illinois)

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Ladd McConkey (Georgia)

© Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

CB: Mike Sainristil (Michigan)

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR: Keon Coleman (FSU)

© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL: Brandon Dorlus (Oregon)

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

CB: Max Melton (Rutgers)

© Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

CB: Karami Lassiter (Georgia)

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL: Michael Hall (Ohio State)

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share this

image

gallery

WR: Troy Franklin (Oregon)

© Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share this

image

gallery

DL: Marshawn Kneeland (Western Michigan)

© Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR: Devontez Walker (UNC)

© Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

EDGE: Bralen Trice (Washington)

© Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Javon Baker (UCF)

© Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

Safety: Tykee Smith (Georgia)

© Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

DL: Braden Fiske (FSU)

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

LB: Payton Wilson (NC State)

© Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

LB: Junior Colson (Michigan)

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR: Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky)

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

Safety: Calen Bullock (USC)

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire