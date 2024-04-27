Falcons rookie DL Ruke Orhorhoro has elite Relative Athletic Score

Falcons fans may not know much about second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro, but the Clemson defensive lineman is an extremely versatile and athletic prospect. Atlanta gave up a third-round pick while acquiring a sixth-rounder from Arizona to move up for Orhorhoro.

He may not be the edge rusher that fans are desperate to see added, but head coach Raheem Morris believes a strong interior line can be just as effective in pressuring opposing quarterbacks.

Orhorhoro registered an elite Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.92. According to the metric’s creator, Kent Lee Platte, Orhorhoro’s score ranks 15th out of 1,808 defensive tackle prospects tested since 1987.

Ruke Orhorhoro was drafted in round 2 pick 35 in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.92 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 15 out of 1808 DT from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/siMT48fh6f pic.twitter.com/6wg63e95m6 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 26, 2024

The Falcons made a similar move in last year’s draft, trading up to pick No. 38 to select athletic Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron. While that move received mixed reviews at the time, Bergeron has proved to be a solid starter at left guard.

Hopefully, this trade will produce similar results as the Falcons desperately need help along their defensive front. Orhorhoro recorded 17 hurries and five sacks for Clemson last season.

