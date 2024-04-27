Falcons pick Washington EDGE Bralen Trice in 3rd round of 2024 draft
The Falcons have finally added a pass rusher, selecting Washington EDGE Bralen Trice in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. Trice racked up eight sacks, 19 hits, and 53 hurries while helping the Huskies reach the National Championship game last season.
The Falcons have been searching for that elite edge rusher for what feels like an eternity. The team drafted Clemson defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro in the second round, and now Trice gives Atlanta another talented young player on the front line of its defense.
The Falcons did not re-sign defensive end Calais Campbell or EDGE Bud Dupree in free agency. Campbell and Dupree tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks last season. Hopefully, Trice can help the team get some sacks this season.
Pro Football Focus describes Trice as a disruptor on its 2024 big board:
Trice is a “disruption is production” kind of player. His sack totals over the past two years are low compared to some of his peers, but his name is near the top of the pressures leaderboard. He has a frenetic pass-rush style, which has its pros and cons. On one hand, he’s going 100% on every play. On the other, his hands can be erratic and misplaced because of it. He loves the physical parts of trench play, which is good since he’ll be one of the bigger edge rushers. — Pro Football Focus
The Falcons are likely down for the night, assuming they don’t trade back up into the third round.