PFF grades Falcons’ selection of EDGE Bralen Trice in Round 3

Going into the draft, the defensive tackle and edge positions were atop the list of roster needs for the Atlanta Falcons. After doubling down on defensive players with their Day 2 selections, the Falcons have managed to address both positions with one day left to spare.

Washington EDGE Bralen Trice is the newest rookie to join the Falcons, following former Huskies teammate Michael Penix to Atlanta. The team’s 2024 draft class hasn’t exactly received glowing reviews, however, the Trice pick earned Atlanta’s highest grade thus far from Pro Football Focus.

The Falcons rookie edge rusher was given an “average” rating from PFF following his selection at pick No 79:

Trice was one of the most productive pass-rushers over the past two seasons. This is the right spot for him, as the Falcons finally get the edge defender many expected them to grab early in the first round. Trice earned 90.0-plus pass-rush grades in each of the past two seasons and racked up 150 total pressures from 869 pass-rushing snaps in that span. – PFF

Trice should be a positive addition to this team as he was quite impactful on that Washington defense over the years. He ended his college career playing just three seasons with over 100 total tackles and 18 total sacks.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire