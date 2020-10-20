Watch: Ezekiel Elliott recreates the butt fumble

It is perhaps the most infamous play in NFL history. On Thanksgiving Day, 2012, Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez was in an exceptionally (and comically) giving mood when he ran right into the butt of offensive lineman Brandon Moore and fumbled the ball in a 49-19 Jets loss.

With that, the butt fumble was forever tattooed into NFL history.

It is not the kind of thing that any other NFL player would ever want to re-create, but in the Cowboys’ Monday night tilt against the Cardinals, star running back Ezekiel Elliott fumbled twice in the first half, leading to two Arizona touchdowns. The second fumble was especially embarrassing in that Elliott started to lose the ball when his hand hit the butt of offensive lineman Connor McGovern.

That ball came loose off the ass of the offensive lineman. pic.twitter.com/KKlnmxffTG — Cian (@Cianaf) October 20, 2020





Elliott found himself on the bench after fumbling in back-to-back drives, and the Cowboys’ offense without the injured Dak Prescott and Tyron Smith, both lost for the rest of the season, has been a disaster so far.