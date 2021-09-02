WATCH: Eric Stonestreet returns as Randy Reid, little brother of Chiefs HC Andy Reid

Making his second appearance in a cameo role at Kansas City Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Randy Reid took some time away from his jet ski and drone sales business to help the team prepare for their season.

Presumably head coach Andy Reid’s younger brother, Randy is a Chiefs superfan, traveling to camp all the way from Oxnard, California with chile relleno burritos in tow for his big brother. While Andy seemed pleased to reunite with Randy after missing their connection last year due to COVID-19 protocols, the rest of the team wasn’t as enthused.

Randy’s main point of contention in his visit was an effort to get a Super Bowl ring from the 2019 campaign in which he constantly reiterated this year that he was part of the team’s success. General manager Brett Veach made his feelings on the subject known, rebuffing him in no uncertain terms.

“Give Randy a ring?” Veach said, fuming after the younger Reid’s antics in practice, “I’d like to wring his neck.”

Perhaps Randy Reid is the Chiefs’ lucky charm, but coaches and players were clearly taken aback by his presence at camp. Between constant drone flights, towel snaps, and unwarranted pointers given by Randy during practice, it seems Andy might’ve needed to reign him in a bit before his distraction caused a scene.

As Kansas City’s regular season opener approaches, Randy Reid could make appearances later in the team’s schedule. Actor Eric Stonestreet, the man behind the (fake) mustache, is a Chiefs fanatic and a Kansas City native, so his attendance to the new GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is sure to provide ample opportunity for more hijinks and buffoonery, especially with a more lax COVID-19 protocol in place this year.

The video above is his first appearance with the team since 2019, and signals that his saga is still just beginning. Could Randy Reid be the Chiefs’ breakout star in 2021?