WATCH: Eagles' Jonathan Gannon issues strong, NSFW message in South Philly

WATCH: Gannon randomly drops NSFW message to fans

The Eagles have been flying high all year long and fans have seemed pretty confident about the team, but the postseason vibes have been kicked entirely into another gear.

Case in point: Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was spotted driving through the stadium complex in South Philly before the NFC Championship Game and he decided to issue an expletive-punctuated statement to random Eagles fans from his car.

Please enjoy the best six seconds of your day.

(Warning: the video and the tweet contain NFSW language.)

I have so many questions - Why did Gannon decide to say this to these seemingly random fans? How did these guys get so lucky with the recording? What is going on?! - but I frankly don't need answers.

Gannon wound up being extremely right: Haason Reddick and the rest of the defense torched the 49ers in South Philly on Sunday. They were in the backfield all game against a pretty solid offensive line, and they kept Christian McCaffrey in check outside of one titanic touchdown run. It certainly helped that it was against third- and fourth-string QBs, but that's what happens when you can't block the best pass-rushing unit in the league.

If there's any time to be confident in a Jonathan Gannon defense, it's right now. And after that message, I have to admit I feel pretty good about the Birds' chances vs. the Chiefs in Arizona.