How to Watch the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Boxing Fight Online Tonight

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Boxing fans can purchase the Haney vs. Garcia fight PPV livestream through DAZN or PPV.com.

More from Rolling Stone

Buy Haney vs. Garcia at DAzn $69.99

Ryan Garcia is getting his first shot at a world title tonight when he faces WBC junior welterweight champion Devin Haney. This will be the second blockbuster fight for Garcia in as many years, after the Mexican-American suffered his first loss to Gervonta “Tank” Davis last April. Like last year’s fight, tonight’s bout between Haney and Garcia is a chance to see two of the most promising and talented fighters in all of boxing.

If you’re looking to watch the buzzy fight tonight, read on. Below is a quick guide on everywhere you can livestream Haney vs. Garcia, including details on pricing and information about the fight’s start time, fight card, and odds.

How to Watch Haney vs. Garcia Online

Because it’s a blockbuster event, Haney vs. Garcia is only available as a PPV livestream. However, you can purchase the PPV on either DAZN or PPV.com, and both have different pricing. Here’s a breakdown of each option:

Stream Haney vs. Garcia on DAZN

The Haney vs. Garcia PPV costs $69.99 on DAZN, but you will need to be an existing DAZN subscriber to purchase the fight livestream. If you’re not a DAZN subscriber, there are two sign-up options. The first is a $29.99 month-to-month plan that you can cancel with a 30-day notice. The second plan is also paid monthly, and you get a discounted rate of $19.99 a month, but you’ll need to sign a 12-month contract to continue the service for that long. However, no matter which option you choose, the first month is free. After you sign up, you’ll be able to purchase the Haney vs. Garcia PPV for a one-time payment of $69.99.

Buy Haney vs. Garcia at DAzn $69.99

Stream Haney vs. Garcia on PPV.com

Don’t want to sign up for another streaming service? Purchase the Haney vs. Garcia PPV stream on PPV.com instead of DAZN. On PPV.com, the Haney vs. Garcia PPV costs slightly more at $79.99, but that’s it — no sign-up fees are required. If you’re not already a DAZN subscriber, this is the more affordable option.

Buy haney vs. Garcia at ppv.com

When is Haney vs. Garcia? Fight Date, Start Time

The Haney vs. Garcia fight is happening tonight, Saturday, April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET, and Haney and Garcia’s ringwalks will happen around 11 p.m. ET.

Get Last-Minute Tickets to Haney vs. Garcia

If you’re anywhere near the Brooklyn Barclays Center tonight, you’ll want to grab tickets to this fight instead of seeing the PPV livestream online. The best place to score last-minute tickets is usually on trusted resale sites like StubHub, Vivid Seats, and Seat Geek.

Buy haney vs. garcia tickets at stubhub

Haney vs. Garcia Odds, Fight Card

As an undefeated force in the lightweight class, Devin Haney is unsurprisingly the favorite tonight against Ryan Garcia. As of this writing, Haney has a moneyline of -1100 against Garcia’s +650.

Since going pro just seven years ago, Haney has racked up an incredible 31 wins and zero losses. Of those wins, 15 have been by knockout. Back in December, the San Francisco native took the WBC super lightweight belt from Regis Prograis.

Garcia, although the underdog, has also enjoyed a very impressive rise to stardom since going pro at 17 in 2016. He’s at 24-1, with his only loss coming in April of last year at the hands of Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Since that loss, he’s gotten back on his feet with a win against Oscar Duarte in December, and now he’s ready for his first shot at the world championship.

We’ll get a few other exciting fights tonight before the championship bout between Haney and Garcia — including one between Bektemir Melikuziev and Pierre Dibombe. Here’s the full fight card for tonight:

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia — For Haney’s WBC super lightweight title

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Sean McComb — Super lightweight

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Dibombe — Super middleweight

John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez — Super flyweight

Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore — Light middleweight

Best of Rolling Stone