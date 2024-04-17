How to watch the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers will face off in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs and the NBA has announced the schedule for the first four games of the best-of-seven series.

What time is the first game of the series?

The first game will be played at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena and will air on ABC (WFAA locally). The second at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena and will air on TNT and can be streamed on MAX alternatively.

The series will then shift to Dallas for the next two games the first of which begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at American Airlines Center and will air on ESPN.

The next game will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, at American Airlines Center and will air on ABC.

Only the first four games of the series have been given a time slot with the others to be determined if they are needed.