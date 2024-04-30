Formula 1: Miami Grand Prix sends cease and desist letter to prevent Donald Trump fundraiser during race

The Miami Grand Prix does not want a fundraiser held for former President Donald Trump during Sunday's race. (Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

The Miami Grand Prix is looking to prevent a fundraiser being held for former President Donald Trump at Sunday’s race.

Race organizers sent a cease and desist letter to Steven Witkoff, a prominent fundraiser for the GOP nominee. Per the Washington Post, Trump is planning to attend the race, and Witkoff’s golf club had advertised a trip to the race in a suite that would have been an event for Trump.

“It has come to our attention that you may be using your Paddock Club Rooftop Suite for a political purpose, namely raising money for a federal election at $250,000 per ticket, which clearly violates the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix suite license agreement,” read the letter, which was obtained by The Washington Post. “If this is true, we regret to inform you that your suite license will be revoked, you will not be allowed to attend the race at any time, and we will refund you in full.”

Trump has resided in South Florida since leaving the White House in 2021 after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden. Witkoff, 67, is a real estate developer and longtime supporter of the former president.

Trump's last major auto racing event appearance came in 2020 when he was president. Trump gave the command ahead of the 2020 Daytona 500.

The Miami Grand Prix is the first of three Formula 1 races set to be held in the United States in 2024 along with fall events in Austin and Las Vegas. The race around the parking lot of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens has been held since 2022, and Max Verstappen has won each of the first two events.

Verstappen has won four of five races this season and is the resounding favorite entering Sunday’s race. This year’s race includes a sprint race on Saturday. It’s the first time F1 has held a sprint weekend at Miami. Unlike in previous years, Saturday’s sprint race is for points only. Qualifying will be held after the sprint race to set the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.