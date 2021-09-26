Watch: D.J. Chark hauls in a beauty from Trevor Lawrence for second touchdown of season

The LSU Tigers former wide receivers are putting on a show on Sunday. Ja’Marr Chase hauled in two passes against the Steelers already. Down in Jacksonville another former WR is doing his best to keep up.

Jaguars wide receiver and former LSU standout DJ Chark Jr. got Jacksonville on the board early in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals by hauling in a beautiful throw from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

From the looks of the replay, Lawrence was able to work through his entire progression and found Chark get behind the defense for six points. The Chark touchdown, his second of the season, tied the game up at 7 with under 30 seconds to go in the half.

The wide receivers are definitely showing out on Sunday.

