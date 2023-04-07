WATCH: Cubs' Dansby Swanson and Eric Hosmer combine for incredible play

WATCH: Swanson, Hosmer combine for incredible play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Gold Glove players make Gold Glove-caliber plays.

Against the Texas Rangers, Dansby Swanson backhand scooped a groundball at shortstop and made a throw on the run to Eric Hosmer, who stretched full length from first base and snagged the ball with an overhand swipe.

Check out the video of the Gold Glove duo making a spectacular play.

Swanson is collecting highlight reel plays at shortstop this season for the Cubs. He and Nico Hoerner have created one of the most impenetrable middle infields in MLB.

The All-Star shortstop earned his first career Gold Glove last season in 2022 with the Atlanta Braves. Hosmer has four Gold Gloves in his career. He earned three straight awards with the Kansas City Royals between 2013-15.

