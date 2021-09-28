WATCH: Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs gets first career Pick-6

The Eagles started the second half with the football and quickly reached Cowboys territory on a big completion to Dallas Goedert. After a missed throw on first down by Jalen Hurts, he looked for Devonta Smith on a quick out on second down.

Smith slipped after the break and Trevon Diggs read the play from the start, having been teammates with Hurts and Smith back at Alabama. The slip wouldn’t have mattered and Diggs has his third-straight game with an interception and he took this one back to the house to give Dallas a 27-7 lead. Diggs has been on a tear to start the season and has shown no signs of slowing down as the Cowboys’ undisputed No. 1 corner.