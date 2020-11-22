WATCH: Cowboys rook CeeDee Lamb makes insane, improbable TD catch

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted CeeDee Lamb, fans went out of their mind with glee. It was, after all, the bright spot of 2020. Seven months later, that still rings true.

The rookie is having himself a game against the Minnesota Vikings, but he just made the most eye-popping play of his young career, hauling in an errant pass from Andy Dalton for a touchdown. Have a look.

It’s the kind of play that can only be fully appreciated in slow motion replay. It’s a catch reminiscent of the his predecessor Dez Bryant where ball tracking and body control overrides anything else happening on the field.

That play was Lamb’s 46th catch on the season, tying the franchise’s rookie record with Bob Hayes. The Cowboys now lead 13-7.