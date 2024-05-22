WATCH: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels throws a dime to Jahan Dotson at OTAs

The Washington Commanders are back on the practice fields in Ashburn this week for the second week of Organized Training Activities. That meant the second week for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to work with the veterans on the roster.

On Wednesday, Daniels went back to work and appears to have already developed a nice connection with wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Check out this throw from Wednesday’s action.

It doesn’t get much better than that throw. The defensive back had excellent coverage on Dotson, and Daniels dropped it over his shoulder into Dotson’s hands away from the sideline.

That clip will surely have fans excited, and for good reason. Dotson, a 2022 first-round pick, took a step back last season. Like last year, Dotson will be a popular pick to be a breakout player in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. That didn’t happen last year, but things are very different in 2024.

Just last week, Dotson said how excited he was to work with Daniels and how he was the quarterback he wanted all along.

